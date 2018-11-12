FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- New parents know all too well the struggles of getting babies to sleep.
But a new study says if your baby isn't sleeping longer it's OK.
The study found more than half of infants don't sleep through the night.
The good news is they're still developmentally normal and healthy, even if they aren't sleeping 6-8 hours by six months or even a year.
The only difference between babies who sleep through the night and the babies who don’t is how much they’re breast fed.
The bad news is you're still not getting much sleep.
