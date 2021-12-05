KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Buck O'Neil is officially a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Fifteen years after narrowly missing out in a vote in 2006, O'Neil earned his spot on Sunday.
The Early Baseball Era and Golden Days Era Committees voted O'Neil in the hall.
Here's the moment on @MLBNetwork that Kansas City found out Buck O'Neil will be inducted into the Hall Of Fame... pic.twitter.com/qQoS79neBi— Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) December 5, 2021
O'Neil played for and managed the Kansas City Monarchs and was Major League Baseball's first Black coach with the Chicago Cubs.
Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick said the vote "means everything."
"When I had to make that walk from our upstairs conference room down here to the Field of Legends in 2006, it was one of the most difficult things I had to do," Kendrick said after O'Neil did not make it in 2006. "To let everyone know that he didn’t get in. To have them back with us to be here with us no matter what the verdict was going to be. It was comforting and I’m so glad the outcome was what we had all hoped it would be all.”
Out of 10 nominees, Buck was one of two selected in his category.
Buck's legacy in Kansas City, baseball
He worked tirelessly to keep the story of the Negro Leagues alive through the museum in Kansas City and Ken Burns' series "Baseball."
Kendrick, in a discussion about O'Neil before the announcement, said the museum is a legacy for him.
"He wanted us to be remembered," Kendrick said about O'Neil's desire to see the museum prosper. "He wanted them to be remembered. Not just because of what they gave the game of baseball, but their history. This story is what set the stage for the Civil Rights movement in our country."
The MLB's color barrier was broken in 1946 by Jackie Robinson.
Prior to breaking the barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers, Robinson played baseball for the Kansas City Monarchs. He made his debut on May 6, 1945.
Kendrick said that story could not be told without Kansas City.
"You cannot tell the history of integration of baseball without Kansas City," Kendrick said. "This museum met the world to him.
Major League Baseball, last year, announced it was recognizing the Negro Leagues as a major league and counting the statistics and records.
Full class announced
O’Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off the field, joined Gil Hodges, Minnie Minoso and three others in being elected to the baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.
Former Minnesota Twins teammates Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat also were chosen along with Bud Fowler by a pair of veterans committees.
Oliva and Kaat are the only living new members. Dick Allen, who died last December, fell one vote shy of election.
The 16-member Early Days and Golden Days committees met separately in Orlando, Florida. The election announcement was originally scheduled to coincide with the big league winter meetings, which were nixed because of the MLB lockout.
The six newcomers will be enshrined in Cooperstown, New York, on July 24, 2022, along with any new members elected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
First-time candidates David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez join Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling on the ballot, with voting results on Jan. 25.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
