ATLANTA (KCTV) -- Newly elected NFL Hall of Fame tight-end Tony Gonzalez spent a majority of his 17-year career with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Gonzalez finished his career with 1,325 catches and over 15,000 yards.
Comments he made Saturday night following his announced induction into the NFL Hall of Fame have ruffled some Chiefs' fans feathers.
In an article on AtlantaFalcons.com, Gonzalez said going to Atlanta "made my career."
"Honestly it made my career to come to Atlanta,” Gonzalez said in an interview. “It really did. When I got to Atlanta it was like all the sudden you’re a part of this winning organization. I got to play to play with guys like Matt Ryan, Roddy White, Julio Jones [and] John Abraham. Going to the playoffs, I won a playoff game, played in the NFC Championship game."
While making several Pro Bowls, the Chiefs did not win a playoff game during Gonzalez time in Kansas City.
The Chiefs were 6-26 in the last two seasons Gonzalez played in Kansas City.
Gonzalez played with the Chiefs from 1997-2008. He was recently inducted into the club's Ring of Honor.
“I’m so proud to have been a part of the Chiefs for 12 seasons and will always feel like a part of their family,” Gonzalez said following that announcement. “Kansas City is dear to me and I am honored to be inducted into their Hall of Fame.”
