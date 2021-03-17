KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City has not seen hate crimes against Asian Americans like elsewhere across the country, but the community is still hurting.
A day after a shooting left multiple Asian women dead in Atlanta, there are new concerns about the rise of hate crimes against the community.
Kansas City’s first Vietnamese Coffee shop --- Cafe Cà Phê --- was open for business on Wednesday, a decision owner Jackie Nguyen made out of what she said was necessity and resilience.
“I’m not just a coffee shop," she said. "I want to be a Vietnamese coffee shop. I want to be a coffee shop that amplifies Asian and AA voices, so yeah, I do feel like a huge target. It’s scary.”
According to Stop AAPI, there have been nearly 3,800 incidents of hate reported against Asian-Americans and Pacific-Islanders since the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Last week, President Biden denounced the violence against Asian-Americans.
"At this very moment, so many of them, our fellow Americans, are on the front lines of this pandemic trying to save lives and still — still are forced to live in fear for their lives just walking down streets in America," Biden said. "It's wrong, it's un-American, and it must stop."
Critics of former President Donald Trump said that referring to the coronavirus as the "China virus" or the "Kung-Flu" helped create the environment.
Lisa Wingert and Brenda Poor adopted children from China. They said their children are feeling a trickle-down effect.
“They say he can send me back because I caused Coronavirus," said Wingert, a mother of five Chinese children. “She become so fearful, she actually believed what she was hearing them say and start feeling negatively about herself thinking is there something wrong with being Chinese.”
Poor said what she's heard from her child has just "broke my heart."
Nguyen said she has been forced to tell her mother, who lives in California, to stay inside.
“I’ve told her to stop doing her daily walks, which sucks," she said. "She needs exercise. She needs sunshine. She’s unable to do that because people are literally targeting the demographic of Asian elderly women and elderly men.”
