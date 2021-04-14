KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV5) – During the holy month of Ramadan, people in the Muslim community are required to avoid eating or drinking from dawn until dusk.
Some practicing Muslims have questions if receiving a vaccine breaks the fasting requirements of the holiday.
The Islamic Society of North America issued this statement on its website:
“All non-nutritional injections taken by the muscles are permissible to take during fasting, according to most Muslim jurists. It is permissible to take COVID Vaccine injection during fasting in Ramadan or at any time. It will not invalidate the fast because it has no nutritional value and it is injected into the muscle.”
KCTV5 visited St. Luke’s Hospital to speak with Pulmonologist Dr. Shais Jallu who is also a practicing Muslim.
He says based on the research he’s done and advisement from leaders in the community all vaccines available in the U.S. are halal, or permissible during Ramadan.
The vaccines are considered halal because there is no nutritional value in the vaccine and the dose does not contain any pork products.
As a doctor Jallu said he does not have any concerns about the toll a vaccine could take on one’s body if they aren’t eating.
He said studies support the health benefits of intermittent fasting.
Ramadan ends on May 12.
