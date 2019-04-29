KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- With each passing baseball or football season, the Chiefs and Royals draw closer to the end of their lease at the Truman Sports Complex.
Both teams have stated they will stay through their term ending in 2031, but what might happen then?
Some city leaders believe it's time to start the discussion about a move downtown for at least one team.
The city launched a study in 2017 examining the viability of a baseball stadium downtown, identifying four potential sites.
Jason Grill, a public affairs consultant, believes serious discussions about a move downtown are about to start.
"I think Kansas City is ready for this," Grill said. "2031 is when the lease ends. Downtown baseball makes sense."
Neither the Kansas City Chiefs nor the Kansas City Royals have indicated that they will move downtown, though the Royals have stated in the past that they might be open to a move.
"We have no plans to be anywhere else for the foreseeable future. But when 2030 rolls around and we get closer to it, no one really know what the landscape is going to be both here and at the Truman Sports Complex, and downtown," Royals spokesman Toby Cook told KCTV5 in 2017.
If a downtown move were to happen, says Grill, the process would likely start years in advance. The city and teams would also need to come up with a funding mechanism to pay for a stadium, which he estimates would cost between $800 million to $1 billion.
"That's going to be up to the ownership group as well as maybe up to the taxpayers," he said.
Both of Kansas City's mayoral candidates, Quinton Lucas and Jolie Justus, oppose a publicly-financed stadium, though both told KCTV5 that they'd entertain the idea of a baseball facility downtown given a proper funding formula.
"If we were gonna ask for a tax scheme I'd look at something like the Sprint Center tax," Lucas said. "Maybe asking people not from kansas city to pay some of the cost."
Jolie Justus added that she would also oppose a stadium if it did not keep existing neighborhoods intact.
"We need to talk to the owners of the royals, talk to people interested in that private support," she said.
Some fans might need some convincing, too.
Stephanie Lamb and her family enjoy the expansive parking lot at Kauffman and Arrowhead stadiums. Tailgating before baseball and football games has become at tradition for them.
"I think they're fine the way they are," she said. "People like it down here."
Erich Fonke, another fan, felt differently. He said he'd like to take the city's downtown streetcar to and from games.
"I like the idea of a downtown baseball stadium," he said. "If the Chiefs could move downtown, too it would be awesome."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.