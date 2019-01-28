KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There is a backlog of tax letters the IRS has to answer.
They’re also behind on training and new hires for the new tax season.
That’s of course due to the 35-day government shutdown happening during one of the busiest times of the year for the IRS.
Those employees are back to work today as tax filing begins, including the 6,000 IRS employees in Kansas City.
Also making this new tax season a little more chaotic is the President Trump’s new tax code overhaul.
This year, individual tax income rates are lower, the standard deduction is double from last year, and many exemptions are now gone including state and local tax deductions.
There is uncertainty over how much those changes will affect your refund.
Most households got tax cuts from the new law but that doesn’t necessarily mean bigger refunds.
In Missouri, not enough was held from paychecks for the first 8 months of the year, meaning some people could get smaller refunds than expected or even must pay.
Best advice amid the backlog from the government shutdown and the confusion with the new tax law, file as early as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.