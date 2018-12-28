KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a house fire that killed 1-year-old twins on Thursday.
The ATF is assisting the Kansas City Fire Department in the investigation. They haven’t determined a cause yet, but said it started in a bedroom with the door closed.
The room the fire started in is obvious, even from the outside.
Investigators are literally sifting through the ashes and trying to piece together what happened.
“It does appear that they were remodeling the first floor as they were living in the second floor,” the authorities said. “It is a top to bottom duplex, but it appears as they were remodeling that it was all opened up.”
Neighbors said four adults and six children moved into the house a few weeks ago.
Property records show it is owned by “I Care Village of Hope, Inc.” The address for that company is the same as World Harvest Ministries, which is the church down the street that the family belongs to.
Neither nonprofit has information posted online.
Harvest Ministries is supporting the grief-stricken family.
We wanted to talk to the pastor of World Harvest Ministries on Friday, but haven’t been able to reach him.
He lives between the church and the burned home. Several other people stopped by looking for him as well, hoping to offer their support to the family.
Even a spokesperson for the city's Dangerous Buildings Department told us they haven’t been able to speak with him today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.