KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a federal fugitive with ties to the Kansas City area.
A federal arrest warrant has been issued for 24-year-old Dominique Lester Wilson.
Investigators said Wilson is wanted in connection to a drug and money laundering operation based in the Kansas City metro.
Wilson is described as a black man standing 6 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds.
Authorities note that Wilson is aware that he is wanted by officials.
Anyone with information on the location of Dominique Lester Wilson is asked to either call 911 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.
