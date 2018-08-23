Police in Kansas City say one of their property and evidence buildings caught fire early Thursday morning.
It happened at 12:47 a.m. at the Municipal Services Building, located at 5300 Municipal Avenue.
Police say officers responded to the building after receiving an intrusion alarm at the facility. Firefighters also received the alarm and responded to the building.
Officials do not know what caused the fire but say smoke was coming from the building and a small part of it was on fire when firefighters arrived.
No one was hurt during the fire.
Fire officials have turned the scene over to the Kansas City Police Department.
The department says they are working diligently to mitigate the impact of the fire and are assessing all possible alternatives for storage of property. Officials say the incident will cause a delay in obtaining any property.
Police say the building is large and an assessment of the damage could take some time. They say clean up is underway and they hope to return to normal operations as soon as possible.
The department asks that citizens with current requests for property allow them at least one month to respond to their requests.
