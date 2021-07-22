GRAIN VALLEY, MO (KCTV) -- On Thursday, the FBI confirmed investigators returned to a Grain Valley home off Buckner Tarsney Road where officers discovered the remains of 32-year-old Kensie Renee Aubry last week.

According to court records a separate child sex crimes investigation into the property owner, Michael Hendricks, and his girlfriend Maggie Ybarra brought investigators to the property to search for a body last week. Both Hendricks and Ybarra are accused of molesting a teen girl. During that investigation, the teen told investigators she believed a woman’s body could be found on Hendricks’ property because she was shown photos. She says they described how the woman was killed.

Investigators have not said what they were searching for Thursday or why they returned this week. During their search at the property last Wednesday, they discovered Aubry’s remains. She was reported missing in October of last year from Independence, Mo. “It’s disturbing to know all that was happening right behind us,” one neighbor said. “We’ve had kids out here swimming and playing in the pool.”

According to court records filed for a bond hearing in the separate sex crimes investigation, Hendricks “is the target of a homicide investigation and the child victim in the sex crime case is the primary witness.”

“It makes my heart sink,” the same neighbor said. “It makes us heartbroken for everybody involved.”

Court records also stated that Hendricks and Ybarra are under federal investigation for Paycheck Protection Program fraud. The fraud investigation remains ongoing. During the homicide investigation detectives took cadaver dogs to Hendricks’ home in Grain Valley. The dogs alerted to the presence of blood on a circular saw and in a bathroom in the helicopter hanger.

Neighbors who asked not to be identified say they didn’t know Hendricks well. They only saw helicopters coming and going from the property. “They had kids. We heard people playing on the playground and swimming in the pool just like every other house around here,” another neighbor said. “There was nothing that would have indicated to us that anything suspicious or certainly of this magnitude would ever come to pass.”

Prosecutors have not filed charges in the homicide investigation. During a hearing for the sex crimes case, prosecutors said they planned to present additional charges to a grand jury July 30, but they did not say what those potential charges could be.

Last week Greg Watt, an attorney representing Michael Hendricks for the sex crimes charges, said his client is innocent. KCTV5 News reached back out for additional comment following Thursday’s continued search.

Hendricks and Ybarra are scheduled to go to trial for the child sex crimes investigation on Sept. 27th.