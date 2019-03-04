Investigators believe electrical issue caused 2 weekend Overland Park fires

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Fire investigators believe the causes of two ﬁres on Saturday to be electrical and accidental in nature.
The ﬁrst ﬁre, just before 5 p.m. at the Greenbrier Townhomes, is believed to have been caused by an electrical cord to a stair lift chair, firefighters say.
The cord had been tucked into the carpet at the base of the stairway and likely rubbed against the carpet tac strip until it wore through and shorted out, causing the ﬁre. The ﬁre spread to the attic of the structure and did signiﬁcant damage to the seven unit building.
The second ﬁre, just before 6 p.m. in the 10800 block of West 91st Street, is also believed to be electrical in nature, firefighters say.
Because the exact point of origin is unclear, the oﬃcial cause will be listed as undetermined.
Both ﬁres are believed to be accidental in nature.
No injuries resulted from these ﬁres.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.