KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Friday marks the 30th anniversary in the death of Kansas City teenager Fawn Cox.
She was just 16 years old when she was raped and killed in her own bedroom while her family slept downstairs. Her family has been pushing for answers and recently put up a billboard reminding people this case has not been solved.
Police say there are strong leads in this case, including DNA left behind from an attacker. They have yet to make a match and hope new technology can help them finally close this case.
If you have any information about Cox, you are asked to contact police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Murder cases in kansas city now have a $25,000 reward.
