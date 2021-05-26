KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) — Two members of the Community Integrity Unit have been fired because of troubling workplace conversations. The team didn’t know they were being secretly recorded.
In them, you hear men talking negatively about people of different races, the disabled, gay people, transgender people and the unemployed. The District Attorney announced the firings in a news release Wednesday after KCTV5 began asking questions.
It all started a few weeks ago, when the first of the three-member team was fired. He told us District Attorney Mark Dupree said it was because he had lacked compatibility with his two co-workers. A charge he doesn’t deny. He couldn’t believe what he heard in that office and recorded office conversations with his phone. He says he wanted to have proof before he took concerns to Human Recourses. After his firing, he released recordings to HR, then to KCTV5.
“I hope Dupree takes it serious, gets rid of the two that clearly lack the empathy, and the ethics to be in those positions and staff it with competent individuals who, who will deliver justice who will go into those case files, and actually do the job,” said the man who made the recordings after his firing.
After the District Attorney’s office heard the recordings, it was determined that the remarks made by the two violated the office’s code of conduct. The two were fired Wednesday, May 19.
KCTV5 reviewed more than 20 recordings. Some were less than twp minutes. Others were longer than 18 minutes.
One conversation blames the NAACP for Blacks claiming systematic racism.
And now you have a generation of complete sh*tbags who are sh*tbags to the core.
Who are out doing sh*tbag things and are like ‘I’m black you can’t do nothing to me.’
It’s like, nah b*tch you a sh*tbag!
It's so ridiculous because like you look at the Jews, and what happened to the Jews, right?
You don’t see no Jews walking down the street saying, ‘Holocaust this than the other’ right?
They don't do it!
They got over it.
The Wyandotte County DA’s office says a full review was conducted to ensure the two former employees did not handle cases involving persons or groups who were targets of their remarks.
However those familiar with the unit question how that could be true considering all of the comments made.
Tonight, the Community Integrity Unit sits empty. We reached out to both men fired, they have not offered comment.
