JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Kevin Strickland has spent 43 years in prison for a 1978 triple murder in Kansas City he swears he didn’t do.
It’s now up to a judge to decide if there’s enough information to free him and overturn his original conviction.
Much of the evidence is no longer available. Even the surviving eyewitness is now dead. Family members testified on behalf of Cynthia Douglas.
Lawyers for the Missouri Attorney General’s Office mocked the whole case as an REO Speedwagon song: “Heard it from a friend, who heard it from a friend.”
But, supporters of Strickland question why all of these people would step forward if it isn’t true?
Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker says Strickland is guilty of hanging around people who are guilty of this crime but told a judge her thorough review of the case convinced her a terrible mistake was made.
A new Missouri law allows prosecutors to bring old convictions back to court. Kevin Strickland is the first case. Other attorneys and prisoners across the state are watching the process.
Kevin Strickland told reporters today he is “hopeful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.