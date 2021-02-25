KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Leo will turn 21 years old on Sunday. His upcoming birthday has turned into a nightmare instead of a happy celebration because his birthday marks the day he “ages out” of foster care.
It’s often a struggle for young adults, but Leo is a special case. He has severe autism and needs help eating and getting dressed. He does not speak.
He’s about to lose the only safe home he has known for years. Complicating matters, he’s not an American citizen.
He entered foster care when his birth mother was accused of abuse or neglect. For the past four years, he’s been quietly living in a group home unaware of the ticking clock.
Leo’s crisis has drawn statewide attention as different safety nets point fingers at each other regarding who can solve this mess. It’s unclear if relief for Leo will come from the courts, the governor or if a person with severe disabilities will be forced on the streets, which is a likely death sentence.
Leo’s advocates believe he should be covered under a national stimulus bill which extends foster care services.
However, it appears different agencies are focusing on a limited interpretation or lack of precedence. Many of the issues overlap and complicate possible solutions.
- Leo needs immediate help to stay at his foster home. Governor Parson and the courts are being asked to step in.
- Leo needs to resolve his immigration status. This has been complicated by the pandemic. He currently has an immigration attorney and is awaiting a status hearing.
- Leo needs permanent services through the Missouri Department of Mental Health.
Leo’s strongest advocates are strangers.
Lori Ross with FosterAdopt and Connect has been trying to help. But, she admits she’s been making little progress and describes Leo’s impending situation as a crisis.
“I’m beyond disappointed. I’m furious and sickened that government officials are unwilling to do something to help this young man,” Lori Ross said.
Ross says unless interventions come soon Leo will be dropped off at a homeless shelter on his birthday.
In the meantime, she’s helping fundraise, hoping she can provide a short-term solution in what is clearly a long-term complex problem.
Related link: Urgent Help for a Child in Desperate Need
Representative Robert Sauls has contacted everyone he can think of at the state and federal level to help Leo, including the Governor.
On Thursday, Sauls introduced HB 1335 preventing the “aging out” of those in foster care during a pandemic, although it’s unlikely action will be taken on the bill in time to help Leo.
“Leo’s going to die if we don’t do something. It’s just a tragic situation. If we can’t alter this course, it’s a travesty. I’m hoping the Governor can help,” Representative Robert Sauls said.
We reached out to the governor’s office for comment. Communications Director Kelli Jones responded with this statement:
“DSS, the Children’s Division, and DMH work tirelessly to ensure youth who have an on-going need for services but are aging out of the foster system, continue to receive services. These state agencies partner with local providers and often use the court system to ensure the aforementioned youth experience a seamless transition. State and federal statutes prohibit this office from discussing specific cases, and we will not facilitate dissemination of information that may have been gained in violation of the law. At the end of the day, it is the stated purpose of the juvenile code to serve the best interests of the child (Section 211.011), and this administration believes that to be true when it comes to both the care of the youth and the privacy rights of the youth.”
