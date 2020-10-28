KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- This election, more people are avoiding the expected long lines at the polls, and mailing their ballots in. Sounds like a great plan, but what happens after you’ve mailed it? How do you know your vote gets counted?
Joe DeMarco is an early voter in Missouri. He mailed his ballot a month ago, but now, it is officially missing.
DeMarco mailed it from the Waldo Post Office and it should have arrived at Union Station—just over six miles away.
“When you drop it in the mail, you’re at the mercy of the system,” said DeMarco. “I’d never done absentee before and I wanted to see if it got there.”
He went to the Kansas City Election Board website and found out his ballot never made it. More than a month has passed since he mailed it.
A few weeks ago, the KCTV5 Investigative team did its own test of mail-in ballots on both sides of the state line. Of the 100 we sent in Kansas, only 98 were delivered. In Missouri, 99 of the 100 eventually made it, but one came in weeks late. So late, in fact, it came with an apology from the Postal Service.
The Kansas City Election Board concedes there will be some problems this year, but it is working to resolve those issues to ensure every person’s vote counts.
In Joe DeMarco’s case, another ballot was issued, and he’s first was cancelled out of the system. Demarco had high praise for the Election Board and its resolution to his problem, but urges voters to confirm their ballots made it in to be counted.
Go to the Kansas City Election Board website, and complete the box with your name and birth date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.