KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – There is haunting audio in the crash involving former Chiefs Football Coach Britt Reid and the young girl horribly injured in that crash.
It’s a voicemail from the family of Ariel taken in the aftermath of the crash.
Yesterday, we revealed these pictures from the crash. They are shocking.
All of this is being released by the family attorney. He wants charges, saying his young client is forever changed by that crash.
The audio is haunting and was first publicly released directly to The Kansas City Star.
KCTV5’s understanding is this audio was taken when a family member called for help, not realizing in seconds they would be crashed into by former Chiefs Coach Britt Reid.
A voicemail documents the chaos following that crash.
Some sections, there is eerie silence as the family appears to search for a little girl who was sitting the backseat.
Her family was helping another family member who had run out of gas.
Ariel’s progress is being carefully documented in a GoFundMe, which has raised more than half a million dollars: “We don’t know how long it will take before she responds or talks again but we will never give up hope. She remains awake but unresponsive and will be in a wheelchair for the foreseeable future. Please continue to send your prayers and support to her and her mother.”
The family attorney has released pictures and now this audio. He also made it clear on Good Morning America he wants accountability for his young client.
“We are going to be advocating for the most serious charges and the most serious sentence Brett Reid could receive,” said Tom Porto, the family attorney.
Police and prosecutors declined to speak directly about this case but say serious crashes similar to this can take weeks, even months, to properly investigate.
But, some information is public through court records.
In a search warrant, an officer reported Britt Reid smelled of alcohol the night of the crash and his eyes were bloodshot. When asked if he had been drinking, the officer said Britt Reid told him he had two to three drinks and was taking the prescription Adderall.
An attorney for the family of a 5-year-old girl critically injured in a crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid says the girl suffered a devastating brain injury that has left her unable to speak or walk. Tom Porto, the attorney for the family of 5-year-old Ariel Young, provided these photos to KCTV5 News. The girl has been hospitalized since the Feb. 4 crash in which Reid’s truck slammed into two cars on the side of the road. Police have said Reid told investigators he had “two or three drinks” along with prescribed Adderall before the crash. No charges have been filed.
