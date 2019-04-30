Tyreek Hill calls for fiancée's medical help days before authorities remove son from custody

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News has new insight into the case involving Tyreek Hill and his fiancée, Crystal Espinal.

The emerging picture is concerning.

KCTV5 News knew there were two police reports involving the couple’s child -- one for battery and another for child abuse and neglect.

READ: KCTV5 discovered three more reports through an open record’s request. One may explain why Espinal lost custody of her 3-year-old son.

Dispatcher: Calling 234 for a medical call. Dispatch audio alerts that medical crews are needed at the home of Hill. Dispatcher: The medical call ****, caller advising he’s currently at a hotel. He sees a female passed out. The female was watching the reporting party’s 3-year-old son. The 3-year-old is walking around with no one attending him. The female is seven months pregnant. Medical is also responding, ****.

A police report shows a woman who shows up at the house, likely owner of the home, and likely let police inside.

KCTV5 reached out to Espinal, who is now pregnant with twins, her family and her attorney about the police report documenting a call for medical help and have not heard a response. This new information fits the timeline KCTV5 has been investigating and reporting.

It all started in March with police reports concerning the couple’s 3-year-old son. The complaint concerned a broken arm from January. Those reports were taken on March 5 and March 14. KCTV5 reported that information on March 15.

The call for medical help for Espinal came two weeks later on April 1 when Hill was living in a hotel due to a no contact order with his son. KCTV5 was denied a copy of the phone call Hill made to police because that call is now part of a criminal investigation.

That same week, Hill went to court alone. Sources told KCTV5 that was because Espinal was in the hospital and could not make it to court. At that hearing, Espinal lost custody. Less than two weeks later, both parents went to court holding hands. But, a judge did not grant either of them custody.

At that point, a police investigation got underway into their son's broken arm and a medical call for help was made for the mother.

The next day, KCTV5 broke the story that the parents no longer had custody.

A week later on April 24, the Johnson County District Attorney held a news conference announcing no charges and closed the case because he couldn't determine which parent to charge.

The next day, KCTV5 released exclusive audio between Hill and Espinal. That night, at 8 p.m., there a new police report was filed showing a welfare check.

On Friday, there were two significant events. First, the district attorney reopened the criminal investigation.

Then, the Kansas City Chiefs announced Hill was suspended from all football activities.

On Saturday, a fifth police report was filed for an alarm being tripped. KCTV5 does not know why Espinal was seen passed out inside her home.

The big question KCTV5 now has concerns cameras inside Hill and Espinal's home, when were they installed and if investigators able to see what happened inside the home between the parents and their son?

KCTV5 will keep you posted on where investigation heads next.

Neither parent faces any charges, but the district attorney says a crime had been committed and a judge has ruled the boy should remain in the care of another family.