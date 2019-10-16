LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – A KU student says she was raped, and police and prosecutors don’t believe her. She is now charged with filing a false police report. Wednesday, a judge decided to move her upcoming trial to January.
It’s rare for an accuser to face charges of filing a false police report but it does happen and it’s happening in Lawrence.
Bottom line is there are two very different versions about what happened near the KU campus a year ago. A student says she blacked out after a night of heavy drinking and woke up bruised in the bed of a classmate.
As memories came back, she says she realized she was raped, and she reported it. But it’s clear police and prosecutors never believed her.
In the affidavit, they point to early morning text messages the accuser had with a friend where she describes what happened as more of a regretful mistake than rape.
All of this has prompted a strong reaction about how victims react in the hours and days after an attack.
The defense team plans to call experts and the prosecutor asked for more time to prepare for what is expected to be a lengthy trial with intense scrutiny.
In the meantime, the KCTV5 News Investigative Unit is reaching out to experts and asking tough questions of the police and prosecutors. Some questions will include the training of the detectives involved in this case and how many times an accuser is charged with filing a false police report.
The judge has blocked off nine days in January anticipating there will be a lot to discuss.
