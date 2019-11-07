This 25-year-old mystery is something law enforcement hope you can crack

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A cold case mystery in Champaign County, Illinois, might have a local connection.
Investigators recently tested bones and discovered information that now points them to the Midwest.
“She’s somebody’s daughter, somebody’s sister… maybe somebody knows her to think someone forgotten like that left for dead so to speak it tugs at you it tugs at you,” said investigator Dwayne Roelfs with the Champaign County Illinois Sheriff's Office.
On May 1, 1995, a woman bones were found in a field. Investigators believe the woman was murdered.
For decades, it’s been a local mystery but now investigators are reaching out to other states due to isotope testing on the woman’s bones.
“It shows a migratory pattern and migratory behavior on her part. She didn’t stay put in one place,” said Roelfs.
Roelfs explained scientists can analyze isotopes in teeth to predict where a person was born, rib bones predict where a person lived in the past 5 years. Femurs contain information that can be 10-20 years old.
Based on that isotope testing, investigators were given a map.
“When I got the map it looked like a weather map like a radar front or rain storm,” said Roelfs.
Scientist have even been able to draw circles on the map of the most likely birth spots and where the woman recently lived.
If the woman was alive today, she would be anywhere from 44 -53 years old.
If you have any information or recognize the woman, please contact:
Investigator Dwayne Roelfs
204 E. Main St. Urbana, IL 61801
217-384-1213 ext. 1621
