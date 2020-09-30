KCTV5 News is following the money behind political ads that are all over T.V. and it reveals a trend that's only gaining momentum with each passing election. The rise of the super PAC.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV5) - When you turn on your television, you won’t have to wait very long to see a political ad. But there is a political trend gaining momentum year after year—the super PACs and the money they spend.

We looked at the Missouri governor’s race. The biggest players in the race are not the candidates. When you follow the money, you realize it’s super PACs.

Here’s a look at the campaign money spent in the race since the primary:

p-MO Governor PAC Money_frame_1850.png

Almost $20 million has been spent on ads—Republications have spent more than $11 million, Democratic ads, $8.8 million. 

But a closer look at who is actually buying the ads and you see it’s super PACs controlling most of the messaging. 

Uniting Missouri, a PAC backing Parson leads the spending with more than $10.5 million in ads. It’s followed by a Stronger Missouri backing challenger Nichole Galloway. 

Her campaign is third in spending with $2.8 million. Then it’s another Democratic super PAC—Protect Missouri Freedom.

Governor Parson’s campaign has spent the least so far, under $400,000.

