KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Hope has faded that a new tip will lead to the remains of Star Boomer, the Kansas City, Kansas, mother who has been missing for 20 years.

A tip led police to an old lot where they have been digging all week hoping to find answers, but officials said Friday that was not the case.

The news was devastating to the family of Boomer, who were really hoping for answers, though that does not appear to be the case.

Police had a tip that Boomer was buried beneath the concrete of a house where a person connected to the missing woman lived. A cadaver dog sent to the scene indicated it smelled something, and radar showed something below the foundation, some sort of abnormality.

It does not appear that anything has been found, though. Some items have been collected, but detectives emphasize that’s just as a precaution.

Boomer vanished after an assault inside a bar where she was literally dragged out and never seen again. She was eventually presumed dead. She was the mother of a 3-year-old when this happened.

Witnesses who were inside the bar were scared to testify, and the case was further complicated by the fact that no body was ever found.

The lead detective on this case told KCTV5 News that it was important to check out this lot to rule it out. It’s close to the bar and made sense as a possible location according to some information.

Even though it doesn’t appear that investigators are any closer to finding Boomer remains, the attention from this week might be helpful in this case.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call police.