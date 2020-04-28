WASHINGTON (KCTV) — The Department of Veterans Affairs has agreed they’ll study the consequences of American soldiers who served at an old Russian army base during the fight against terrorism.
Karshi-Khanabad airbase in Uzebekistan, known to many in the military as K2, was an important hub of operations during the fight against terrorism.
Scott Welsch, a veteran from Olathe, Kansas, is thrilled there will finally be a formal look at his old army base.
“This is a huge step it’s a big step!” Welsch said. “I was under the assumption everyone in DC was on sabbatical. I was really surprised!”
Welsch served at K2 for six months and testified about living conditions before a congressional committee in February.
“There were rumors floating around there were contaminants on the base. There were signs posted ‘Keep out! Chemical agents.’ There were ponds that glowed green,” he testified. “All of these were feet from where we lived, worked and performed physical training.”
Soldiers claim K2 was a toxic waste dump for the Russians, and they said the US government knew that. They point to pictures and documents which raise serious environmental concerns.
Government leaders have been pushing the Department of Defense and the VA for this investigation.
“As a nation, we have a solemn duty to investigate and resolve the many reports of their exposure to toxic and radioactive substances during their deployments,” Representative Stephen Lynch (D-MA) said.
“The federal government waited far too long in the past to acknowledge these issues, and it was shameful that our government let troops’ conditions go by unaddressed. We aren’t going to let that happen again,” Representative Mark Green (R-TN) added.
The VA now promises to do a clear study to see if K2 veterans face higher risks for cancers and other illnesses. This would be the first step toward medical conditions being considered service-connected.
“If you got to the bottom of what happened there, it would be obvious to what care everybody needs,” Welsch said.
Welsch is a cancer survivor. He’s part of a private Facebook group where 10% of all K2 soldiers report some type of cancer. The group reports they are aware of 37 deaths of soldiers who served at K2.
