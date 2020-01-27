KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – There's growing concern veterans are getting sick from exposure to an old Russian army base used by the U.S. military after 9/11, and a soldier from the Kansas City area is now leading the battle for truth and accountability.
Soldiers want an open investigation into Karshi-Khanabad airbase, sometimes called “K2,” located in Uzebekistan. K2 was an old Russian Army base that the US military converted into a landing zone and tent city for US soldiers and served as an important hub in the fight against terrorism.
Conditions at the facility were rustic according to Lenexa resident Scott Welsch, who served six months at K2.
“You’d stomp, and dust would fly up and get in your nose. Who knows what we were breathing,” Welsch said. “You had a mission to do. You didn’t think about it then. Now that we are all coming down with everything. Uhhh… that was something to think about.”
Welsch took photos that he now believes are important evidence as soldiers step forward with cancers and other illnesses. He points to warning signs soldiers saw around the base
“That was right by the PT track. Right where we ran PT,” he described. “You’d run laps and run right by the sign. ‘Oh! There’s a sign.’”
Welsch took photos of a pond soldiers called Skittles pond because the color was so intense.
He also captures a photo of a gigantic hole that appeared outside his tent overnight.
“I mean it was a gigantic hole. That’s strange so we started using the back tent flap and didn’t ask any questions,” he said. “We just did what we had to do, everyday.”
Welsch told KCTV5 News soldiers laughed off the uniqueness of K2 and didn’t give many of the warning signs much thought.
“I thought I’d come home and carry on my life as usual,” he said. “You get on a plane in the middle of the night. I’m going to go back to work and everything will be normal.”
However, Welsch and other soldiers said their lives changed after service at K2. Welsch said he has constant headaches and strange skin rashes. He also battles kidney stones. The most troubling ailment was the thyroid cancer that was cured by having his thyroid removed.
Welsch has kept in close contact with four other veterans and learned two of them have thyroid problems, too. He eventually stumbled upon a Facebook group of soldiers who served at K2. Two men started the group, but one has died.
Like Welsch, 10 percent of the members of the group report battling some type of cancer.
“It was eye opening. It was pretty huge,” Welsch said.
Members of the group have all taken on different roles in their battle for accountability. Welsch has been tracking illnesses and deaths and said he’s learned that 12 K2 soldiers have died, 10 from cancer. He said one classified document shows that K2 was much more than an old army base. It was a Russian toxic waste dump.
“The government is not releasing anything about the area and what they know about that area,” he said. “That they buried nuclear waste and chemicals and fuels and mustard gas, It’s where they buried all the excess.”
What does the government know?
The Department of Defense acknowledges K2 has a history in a report sent to doctors.
The report explains that soldiers who served there reported a bad smell and black goo at the site. The handout blames a leaking Soviet-era underground fuel distribution system. It also acknowledges asbestos and low level radioactive processed uranium in the soil.
Additionally, the document revealed trace amounts of nerve and blister agents have been found in a test but points out more recent tests are negative and claims those early tests were likely false positives.
The handout also offers this advice for doctors on how to manage concerns from patients, “Thank them for that service.”
The document concludes by stating the “key messages” for doctors to tell patients are that there were exposures at K2 that were of “health consequence” and “the protective risk control measures were effective.”
Other reports show the US government spread clean soil on top of contamination and believes that move capped any toxins. However, soldiers like Welsch call it a literal cover-up that didn’t work, pointing out photos of strong wind storms and flooding.
Why K-2 matters
Soldiers say it’s important to get to the bottom of how K2 was selected to be used as a facility and who knew what when.
It’s also important for health and benefits coverage for soldiers who were housed at the base. Right now, soldiers like Welsch are fighting for disability benefits.
“The VA looks at it as, ‘Well, it’s not a hazardous site, so not going to give them benefits because the government haven’t declared it a hazardous site,’” Welsch said.
He and his fellow veterans are making some progress. Earlier this month the House Oversight Committee demanded more information about K2.
In the meantime, the private Facebook group continues to grow as dozens of soldiers join each week. The members are reaching out to representatives and senators from their area to add political pressure to the investigation.
Welsch said his direct efforts to connect with senators and representatives from our area have been unsuccessful. He acknowledges much of the nation’s political attention is now focused on impeachment.
KCTV5 News will continue to investigate this case. If you have any information, you can email us at investigate@kctv5.com.
