OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Overland Park has lost a court battle to keep a separation agreement confidential related to the 2018 police killing of a teenager after The Kansas City Star sued for the documents.

On Friday, the city released the document after a judge found that that the severance agreement for former Overland Park officer Clayton Jenison must be disclosed under the Kansas Open Records Act.

Jenison fatally shot and killed 17-year-old John Albers during a wellness check in January 2018. The officer had responded to the home because the teen was believed to be suicidal.

The officer fired 13 shots at a minivan leaving the family home. He never faced charges. Albers' parents were stunned and eventually sued and settled with the city. They advocated for more crisis training for officers. The case is now being reviewed by the FBI.

Here’s what the agreement reveals:

The officer was paid $70,000

Given 20 employee counseling sessions

The city would issue a press release regarding the officer’s resignation and only comment that he left for “personal reasons”

The same would be reported to CPOST. That’s Kansas Commission on Peace Officers' Standards and Training which monitors and collects information on peace officers. ”Employer shall report Employee’s separation to CPOST as voluntary resignation under ordinary circumstances and describe it as being for personal reasons.”

Albers' mother Sheila Albers has long argued for more transparency regarding the investigation into her son’s death and how the city handled the police officer who fired the shots.

She said the ruling means there will be some justice for her son. The family previously reached a $2.3 million settlement with the city in a wrongful death lawsuit.

She issued the following statement is KCTV5 News:

The severance agreement explicitly states the city will report to KS CPOST that Jenison was voluntarily resigning. There was nothing voluntary about Jenison's resignation. The city approached Jenison with the offer because Overland Park did not want him as an officer any longer. By City Manager Bill Ebel and Chief Donchez falsely reporting the resignation as voluntary, Jenison was able to keep his peace officer license. Chief Donchez signed the CPOST document under PERJURY OF LAW. The fact the city is claiming that Jenison was not under investigation at the time the form was signed is a game of semantics. Jenison was under investigation and his resignation was anything but voluntary! The system will never change if we allow municipalities to hide police misconduct and pass the problem along to the next city.

Overland Park spokesman Sean Reilly said the city may comment later. The city could appeal the order, but would have to wait until the judge rules on attorneys fees.