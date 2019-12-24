JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Santa, aka Gary Lied, is a top-notch representative from the North Pole battling Jackson County property taxes.
“I've tried to follow what's going on with the Jackson County property tax problem but have hit the end of my rope,” said Lied.
Lied reached out to the KCTV5 News Investigative Department in frustration when he was given just a few days notice for his appeal. Lied was torn because he was supposed to listen to Christmas wishes from kids across the area.
“As a seasonal Santa, my Friday the 20th has been booked months in advance and Santa cannot just NOT appear and shatter their expectations. Even my wife, who teaches kindergarten, cannot just not show on what turned out to be her last day before winter break,” said Lied.
Lied emailed the BOE but never heard back. He has good company. Jackson County now admits they recently discovered more than 8,600 emails regarding property taxes they failed to even open and read. The county is now scrambling to review those emails and respond to these homeowners.
At the same time, the county needs to review two lawsuits filed in response to property taxes. The ACLU says the recent assessment is discriminatory.
Another lawsuit points out the county failed to do physical inspections and increased more than 100,000 residential properties more than 15%.
Lied is interested in those lawsuits. His property almost tripled in value. It’s unclear if any real meaningful work was done to justify massive increases. The county used photos in their assessment- the photo on file for Lied’s home is dated 2005.
“My only recourse is to smile and take it and cast a vote next year for someone who better understands the plight of the retired and those who need to take out loans to pay their taxes,” said Lied.
