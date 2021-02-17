KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News will be investigating your concerns when it comes to 911. We are looking at the hold times people encounter when calling for help in Kansas City, Missouri.
We will have a special report Thursday at 10 p.m. on the hold times for the entire 2020 calendar year. We will look at a 911 call for help which originated in Prairie Village but bounced to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.
The way the call was handled and eventually transferred is now the focus of a lawsuit. The family claims a young mother died as a result.
