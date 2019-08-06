JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The county is doubling down and clearly preparing to process more than 30,000 appeals. They are raising salaries and hiring more people to process appeals.
But here’s an interesting point, more than 30,000 people have filed some sort of an appeal. And that’s higher than the number of votes any politician received in the last election.
Mayor Quinton Lucas won with 29,193. So that puts things in perspective. Tuesday, community leaders publicly asked when will the county finally admit this is a botched assessment and fix the entire process?
“Mistake, mistake, mistake. The plan is a mistake. Correct it. Take it off the table,” Charlie Lona, a homeowner, said.
In an afternoon press conference, community leaders simply shook their heads wondering what it will take for the county to finally admit this assessment is fundamentally flawed.
“When I look at the residents in the inner city, I’m fearful that most of these residents are going to be forced out of their houses for inaccurate county assessments. And I say inaccurate looking at the rubric that the county used,” Brandon Ellington, a Kansas City Council Member, said.
Realtors announced they are joining together to hold more community workshops to help property owners appeal crippling tax assessments.
“I’ve pulled a collation of real estate agents to use their own time and energy and access to MLS to basically do the job that the county didn’t do,” Stacey Johnson Cosby who is a realtor and BOE member, said.
Community leaders made a strong point of showing they are a united front that will not back down.
KCTV5 News has done about 20 reports on property taxes. We continue to work with data experts to reveal patterns.
The most troubling remains is on a map that shows a huge percentage of people got a 14.9% increase but not in the city’s urban core. They were assessed higher. And many call that targeting, intentional and discriminatory.
Tuesday, the point was made higher taxes hit where developers would like to move in. The county has never directly responded to KCTV5 News’ questions.
But publicly in a town hall meeting, the assessor basically said well, we ran out of time. We felt that was fair and went with that.
