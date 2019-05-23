NEW ORLEANS (KCTV) – Nasty, threatening text messages allegedly sent by Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu are now public as part of an ongoing federal investigation.

Mathieu claims a cousin, Geourvon Sears, is extorting him for millions of dollars, and now relatives George Sears and Toya Matthews are revealing the text messages they claim the NFL star sent to them.

The messages were shown in open court and are now entered at exhibits. One shows a picture of a man with the text “2k” below it. Another message includes a group picture and the words “5k.”

The relatives say the messages indicate Mathieu has a “hit” on them and put a bounty on their heads.

Other messages contain phrases, “ON GOD! Imma break yo jaw b*****” and “IMMA BREAK EVERY BONE IN YO FACE.”

Mathieu’s aunt said he sent her this message:

“YO SON VIOLATED MY FUTURE WIFE, VIOLATED MY IMAGE AND now I have to meet with NFL tomorrow. Tell him he won this round! I’ll be back tho! ***** Done played with my career and my life.”

Mathieu has hired high-profile St. Louis criminal defense attorney Scott Rosenblum, who has previously represented former Governor Eric Greitens and Nelly.

Rosenblum released a statement on the case Thursday, saying in part that Mathieu was “being victimized by malevolent family members” as part of an “unscrupulous shake down.”

“Mr. Mathieu contacted me at the direction of his rep, Denise White, to advise and assist him as he was being victimized by malevolent family members. Once Mr. Mathieu decided to stop assisting these individuals financially, they turned to harassment, slander and extortion in their quest to gain financially. Their slanderous comments are wholly without merit and were designed to be outrageous enough to secure their outrageous demand of 25,000,000 dollars. Mr. Mathieu is a victim of an unscrupulous shake down. He is a victim of a crime which he reported to the authorities and the authorities took immediate action. He simply refused to compromised his integrity and cow tow to this criminal conduct.”

The criminal complaint against Geourvon Sears says the New Orleans man demanded $5,000,000 from Mathieu or he would contact TMZ with allegations of sexual misconduct.

Mathieu’s agent claims Sears suffers mental health problems and there is absolutely no allegation to even leak to a news outlet.

Sears is the only person currently facing any charges, a federal count of transmitting threats through interstate communications.