LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- A young woman has filed suit against detectives with the Lawrence Police Department, the city of Lawrence, and the University of Kansas.
It stems from an incident in the Spring of 2018. A University of Kansas student said she was raped by another student after a night of heavy drinking. She said she blacked out and was too drunk to give consent. The accused claimed it was consensual.
She went to a hospital for an examination, and talked to police detectives, but declined to press charges. The rape kit documented injuries. However, police did not believe it was a legitimated case of rape and months after the incident, the woman was handcuffed, arrested and charged with making a false report. Eventually, those charges were dropped.
The woman said that from the minute she arrived at the hospital, she felt attacked and not believed. She said she was treated as a suspect. Her lawyer says detectives decided they didn’t believe her within 90 minutes of investigating. And those detectives lacked proper training.
The accuser says those who should have protected her instead lied to her and humiliated her.
In a statement, the woman’s attorney said:
The Lawrence Police Department and the University of Kansas, separately and together, deprived our client of federal rights protected by statute and the United States Constitution. As a result of gender bias and discriminatory treatment, our client was presumed, without facts, to not be telling the truth after suffering a sexual assault, and instead, she was further injured by the institutions charged with protecting her. Our client seeks redress for her injuries, and she hopes that seeking justice will help lead to greater security for young women at the University of Kansas and in the City of Lawrence.
We’ve reached out to the Lawrence Police Department and the city of Lawrence for a response. We’ll update this story with their response.
