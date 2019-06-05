KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Protesters marched in Kansas City, Kansas, Wednesday afternoon in an effort to push city leaders to fire Police Chief Terry Zeigler.
Organizers of the event say that move is one of three reasons to hold the march.
They claim Zeigler is tainted through his history as the partner of disgraced former Kansas City Kansas Police Department Detective Roger Golubski. Golubski worked for KCKPD for decades, eventually becoming a captain.
He worked a case where a man spent 23 years wrongfully imprisoned. When that case went back to court, a representative with the innocence project told a judge Golubski was the most crooked cop they had come in cross in 30 years.
The march organizers’ question if other cases Golubski was involved with could have had questionable outcomes and want a full investigation of the department and Golubski.
Such an inquiry has been discussed, but it's tough to see that any progress has been made.
The KBI promised to investigate, with even Zeigler saying it needs to happen. Many consider that been window dressing, however, and now want the Department of Justice or the FBI to take over.
The final demand is the creations of a hotline woman can call to a report if they have had any problems with Golubski or the department in general.
Golubski declined to speak with KCTV5 News about the allegations Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.