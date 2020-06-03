KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Many of those protesting in Kansas City over the last few days are calling for reforms, including local control of the police department and the use of body cameras by officers.

Local control is about who police answer to; right now, it’s a board of four commissioners appointed by the governor of Missouri with the fifth member being the mayor of Kansas City. But that is not how it works in most cities, any many people want local accountability of KC police.

Another of the biggest changes that protesters are talking about is the use of body cameras.

While the addition of these systems has been opposed by some police unions in the past, Brad Lemon, president of the Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police, said he supports officers having body cameras.

“I’m a big supporter of body cameras,” he said. “I’m also a big support of how and when they are used.“

So why doesn’t Kansas City have them? Money and budget priorities are two of the biggest reasons. While the cameras themselves are cheap, the storage of video gets expensive, as well as the manpower needed to handle requests for the video.

“It’s going to get really expensive really fast, With a department our size, there’s no two ways about it,” Lemon said. “We are going to have to figure out how to redact children’s faces, rape victims faces, and those are issues that are going to have to happen.”

Many departments in the Kansas City area and across the country already have them, and many feel they are worth the price tag.

The National Institute of Justice points out the obvious advantages to a police department

Better transparency: Meaning everyone knows what happened at least from that camera’s perspective

Increased civility: There’s research which indicates interactions become more civilized when everyone realizes a documented process is underway. The NIJ especially notes the biggest change is actually in citizen behavior.

Quicker resolution: Body-worn cameras may lead to a faster resolution of citizen complaints and lawsuits, and that reduces tensions as well.

Corroborating evidence: Footage captured can also be used as evidence in arrests or prosecutions. It’s powerful in court.

Training opportunities: Body-worn cameras show what’s really happening, and that can help lead to better training and policies.

“I 100 percent agree that we should be looking at body cams, and there is a process in place now,” Lemon said. “It’s probably taken too long. The statistics are that 98 percent of all complaints against police officers are thrown out after review of body camera.”

Body cameras appears to be something everyone agrees with initially, in theory. There are the details to their use that still have to be determined.

“Their personal conversations with their children and their wives are taped, their bathroom breaks are taped their lunch breaks are taped,” Lemon said. “Think of your own personal life, and would you do a job where somebody put a camera on you for 12 hours or 10 hours a day just to see what you’ve done all day long, without any break. It’s just not acceptable.”

So what kind of body camera becomes important. Do departments want body cameras officers can turn off or not?

In Louisville, Kentucky, earlier this week, a restaurant owner was shot and killed during protests by law enforcement officers. They had body cameras, but the cameras weren’t turned on, and the chief was fired.

As the Kansas City Unity March began Wednesday evening, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced that the city had secured funding to implement body cameras.