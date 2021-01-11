Lisa Montgomery is set to die Tuesday night. If her execution goes through, she will be the first woman executed at the federal level in almost 70 years.
Montgomery admits she murdered a pregnant Skidmore, Missouri, mother and kidnapped her unborn baby back in 2004.
The case made national news because it was so horrific and played out for several days. Investigators pieced together Montgomery was responsible and raced across state lines to recover the baby.
Information from Bobbie Jo Stinnett’s computer led them to Melvern, Kansas. People also phoned in tips. Detectives discovered Montgomery at her farmhouse holding a newborn. At first, she said the birth took place in a birthing center the previous day. Then, she claimed it was a home birth. Her story quickly unraveled when faced with overwhelming evidence. A DNA test quickly confirmed the baby was the kidnapped Stinnett baby.
“This is one of the cases that haunts investigators. We rarely see something this terrible,” Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong remembers.
Bobbie Jo Stinnett had been strangled but the medical examiner testified the young mother to be was alive when she was cut open. He drew that conclusion based on the blood on the soles of her feet.
Stinnett, aged 23, was discovered by her mother in a pool of blood with her fetus missing.
Montgomery’s push for clemency
Montgomery’s legal team and supporters have been pushing for clemency due to her mental illnesses and horrific past.
The current petition before President Trump blames safety nets like schools and even the court system for not intervening.
Montgomery’s supporters say the horrific crime is a sign of how deeply disturbed Montgomery’s mind is and there will be no justice in killing a severely damaged person.
Montgomery’s legal team pieced together her abusive pasts through court records, admissions and testimony from her half-sister. Diane Mattingly was removed from the house when she was 8 years old.
“She was slowly broken down to where she fell apart,” Mattingly said.
Lawyers say Montgomery was beaten and gang raped by her stepfather and his friends on a routine basis and her own mother trafficked her to help pay bills.
Doctors suspect some of her brain damage was due to those beatings. But say her brain may have also been damaged from other accidents and car crashes.
Montgomery’s medical care and mental health treatment was poor to non-existent prior to the murder.
Montgomery’s history of abuse was not a key mitigating factor in her trial. Her current attorney blasts the federal government for downplaying abuse saying she may not have PTSD after all if she was a willing participant in her abuse.
Montgomery has been diagnosed with PTSD, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, anxiety and psychosis.
Her attorney says Montgomery is a changed person in prison and for the first time in her life she is medicated and safe. She predicts her client will unravel and if and when she is executed, Montgomery will likely have little understanding of what is going on.
“She’s going to lose touch with reality. The drugs are not going to be able to keep her together. She’s already declined,” attorney Kelley Henry said.
Stinnett family asks for privacy
The family of Bobbie Jo Stinnett have declined local and nationwide interviews. They have asked from privacy following the horrific tragedy.
The baby recovered at that Melvern, Kansas farmhouse is now 16 years old and lives with her father. They no longer live in Skidmore but still live in Northwestern Missouri.
They have endured more than a decade of waiting for this execution. A fact recently highlighted by US attorneys before the court. They argue sentences should be enforced and families of crime victims have a compelling interest in seeing punishments carried out.
This past year has been a legal rollercoaster as Montgomery’s execution date was set, moved, cancelled and then set again-all during a pandemic.
It’s unclear if the family will be present for the execution, but they have that right.
Skidmore itself was a declining town when Bobbie Jo was murdered.
It was already notorious for the murder of the town bully, Ken McElroy back in 1981. He was shot and killed outside a local bar in daylight with 46 potential witnesses. No one called for an ambulance. No one would say who fired the shots so no one was ever charged.
The town has been the focus of books and documentaries due to the sensational crimes.
History of federal executions
The last female execution has a Kansas City connection.
Bonnie Heady died in a Missouri gas chamber for her role the kidnapping and murder of Bobby Cosgrove Greenlease, Jr. in 1953. The little boy was six years old. His father was an auto dealer. His family paid the ransom not knowing the little boy was already dead. The murder horrified the nation. She and her accomplice, Carl Hall, were executed in December of that year.
Federal executions are rare. There have only been 47 since the Bureau of Prisons began keeping track. There were 4 in the 2000s. None in the 2010s. 2020 was remarkable under President Trump’s leadership. 10 took place. Two other men are set to die the same week as Montgomery. They are convicted in decades old cases where their punishment was set and never carried out.
Trump has been a strong proponent for federal executions, even expanding methods. Inmates can now die by electrocutions and firing squads.
Federal executions must follow state law, so Montgomery and the other two men will die by lethal injection at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.
