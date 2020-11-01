Pete Coones heads back to Wyandotte County Court with new information in the double murder he’s convicted of.
His legal team argues they have proof Coones is a victim and not a killer.
We recently spoke with Coones from prison.
“I think they make mistakes with everybody. There’s good police work and there’s not so good police work and I can even understand how sometimes an overload of work causes people to do less than a perfect job. I just hate the fact that their less than a perfect job cost me so much of my life.” Pete Coones said.
Coones has served 12 years for the deaths of Kathleen and Carl Schroll which took place in 2008.
KCK police quickly focused on Coones after Kathleen called her mom and said Pete was threatening her.
Within hours, Kathleen and Carl were dead and police had a suspect.
“I believe that the police after they heard that phone call said we’ve got the guilty guy we aren’t looking any further and I don’t think they ever did,” Pete Coones said.
Coones legal team has compelling new information in the case which includes new gunshot residue testing. That revealed power on Kathleen Schroll’s hands.
Coones attorney, Branden Bell, reviewed old crime scene photos and figure out there may be a 4th bullet lodged in bedding already sitting in police custody. He was correct.
Coone’s team argues Kathleen killed her husband then turned the gun on herself. It was a murder suicide but she pinned the crimes on Pete.
“I know I’m innocent and as long as everyone else finds out I’m innocent, I’ll be just fine,” Pete Coones said.
The trial is expected to last all week.
