FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Pete Coones is officially exonerated. The Kansas State Attorney General just revealed the details.

  • Mr. Coones was granted a Certificate of Innocence.
  • Records of his conviction and arrest were ordered expunged.
  • Mr. Coones’ estate was granted total compensation of $826,301.81.

Coones' story ends in tragedy. A judge released Coones in November. He died in February from cancer.

His family released this statement:

“While no amount of money can replace the years that Pete lost, we’re grateful that the State of Kansas has finally acknowledged what we knew all along – Pete was always innocent.”

Coones served close to 13 years for a KCK double murder which turned out to be a murder-suicide.

His case exposed allegations of sloppy police work and a prosecutor who wanted to win at all costs.

Coones' case grabbed nationwide attention following his release.

He’s now the fifth Kansas prisoner to be compensated for his wrongful conviction.

