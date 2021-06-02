FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Pete Coones is officially exonerated. The Kansas State Attorney General just revealed the details.
- Mr. Coones was granted a Certificate of Innocence.
- Records of his conviction and arrest were ordered expunged.
- Mr. Coones’ estate was granted total compensation of $826,301.81.
Coones' story ends in tragedy. A judge released Coones in November. He died in February from cancer.
His family released this statement:
“While no amount of money can replace the years that Pete lost, we’re grateful that the State of Kansas has finally acknowledged what we knew all along – Pete was always innocent.”
Coones served close to 13 years for a KCK double murder which turned out to be a murder-suicide.
His case exposed allegations of sloppy police work and a prosecutor who wanted to win at all costs.
Coones' case grabbed nationwide attention following his release.
He’s now the fifth Kansas prisoner to be compensated for his wrongful conviction.
