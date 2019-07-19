KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A lawyer is asking a judge to stop the Jackson County property assessment arguing the process is flawed and enough information has come to light that shows assessments are “wildly inaccurate.”
The new filing and the motions are based on the work of Preston Smith and KCTV5’s investigative unit which uncovered new information by working with raw data.
The lawsuit points to the work Smith did with recent MLS sales as compared to what assessors valued the property. That revealed 66% are not in range of assessor’s goals.
KCTV5’s investigative unit did a full report that shows some homes were wildly overvalued while others were dramatically undervalued.
Assessors missed there was a home built on land. But they should have known because they have a picture of the house on their own parcel finder. Additionally, a certificate of value is filled with the county for all property sales. So recent sales should be easy to assess.
Our unit also found other homes that shot up in value but were really sold for a fraction of the price.
The lawsuit argues homeowners are currently suffering real injury by having to spend time and money to prove their assessments are wrong when even the county’s own legislature has publicly released a statement questioning the quality of the assessments which were done.
The call for a temporary restraining order accompanies the class action lawsuit filed on behalf of Christine Taylor Butler who has been quoted $450 to have her property appraised.
Butler’s property value jumped 43%.
Butler’s contends that information on her assessment is factually wrong, the square footage is off.
The motion points out Butler will have to miss work and pay for an appraisal to fix the county’s errors and other homeowners face a similar burden.
The legal filing asks the judge to do the following: stop informal and formal appeals, block tax bills from being issues and stop the collection process until the matter can be fully heard by the courts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.