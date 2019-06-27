JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- How did Jackson County determine your property values?
The woman at the top said she’d like another week to work on her presentation, but school representatives are pushing back saying that’s a question she should be able to answer right now.
KCTV5 News Investigative Reporter Angie Ricono has been pushing for answers. This is her ninth report:
Let’s call it what it is. Jackson County’s recent assessment is a mess.
We’ve reported on assessments tripling or jumping even higher for low-income homeowners. We’ve shown you some really fancy properties that pay just a fraction.
A whistleblower stepped forward and said the county no longer uses MLS data when they could have for $2,000, but no one signed up.
That’s true.
Now, the director has said she’ll explain everything next week.
Preston Smith is with Blue Springs. He asked a simple question in a boring meeting that every homeowner should care about.
“It’s disconcerting they can come forward and say this is the process they used,” he said.
How did assessors determine your home value?
“Mass inconsistency,” according to Smith.
His house shot up 26%. His neighbor’s house went up 50%. They are the same house.
It’s a story across the county, as assessors used a formula and raised rates with uneven results that make absolutely no sense when you compare them side by side.
We tried to share this information with McCann Beatty’s boss Frank White.
He declined information a second time and doubled down on his troubled assessor. “I support her,” he said.
Homeowners call recent assessments unfair and sloppy. That appears to be true.
Ricono has been watching and asking questions no one wants to answer.
For example, consider Chapter 20. That says the assessor must file a report with the county by May 31 if she raises rates 50% on any property or increases the value by $50,000.
Ricono asked for it on Tuesday. County employees admitted it didn’t exist on Wednesday morning, but then by Wednesday night it was filed about a month too late.
It has concerned some people.
Gregg Lombardi, who lives in the Lykins neighborhood, believes assessments should start over because physical inspections did not take place.
“Physical inspection means going to the property with a person and seeing it, not flying a drone over,” he said.
Beatty insists physically inspecting pictures satisfies that requirement.
Beatty refused to answer questions from the media on Thursday and quickly ducked out of the meeting.
Before that, she insisted the record number of appeals was perhaps homeowners trying to crash her computer system, declining to believe that all of the 22,000 people appealing for help have legitimate concerns.
And, that number will grow. Previously it's been closer to 8,000. So, that's a big increase.
If you are a property owner, you have until July 8 to file a formal appeal before the board of equalization.
