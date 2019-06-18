KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Property taxes are up way up, and homeowners are speaking out.
But, KCTV5 News uncovered truly lucky homeowners and landlords who have no reason to complain. They are getting one heck of a deal.
One house in the 1600 block of Summit Street recently sold for $835,000. However, the county has a different opinion. They peg the fair market value at around $255,000, and the year before that the value was around $70,000.
Years ago, a triplex in the 1600 block of Jefferson Street sold for $1.2 million. The county says the value is around $265,000.
And that’s the story all over Jackson County. Some property owners are breathing a sigh of relief while others are in crisis.
“People are going to lose their homes,” said real estate agent Curtis Jay.
Curtis points out many homeowners never dreamed taxes could skyrocket so fast. True market value was ignored for years and then the county played catch up. In some cases, they made it such that some could no longer afford to stay there.
“Because they failed for decades people should not penalized for their mistakes,” Curtis said.
One home in the 1600 block of Jefferson Street, for the past two years, the county said the value was $50,000 dollars. It’s now $214,102. The house pays almost the same in taxes as a nearby $1.2 million triplex on the same street.
“Any government agency should not be allowed to increase taxes 200-300% percent overnight,” Curtis said.
It’s not fair it is a surprise to property owners. They are living paycheck-to-paycheck
Jay says the urban core and the Westside were nailed. He thinks homeowners can make a good argument if they choose to fight.
“You are trying to say my value increased 250%? I’ve done nothing to my property no addition to property no updating yet still claiming it increase 200%? That makes no sense,” Jay said.
You could not pull these tax hikes in St. Louis because of state law, but the tax cap only affects counties where the population hits 1,000,000. And, Kansas City is so spread out, so it is not covered in any of the metro counties.
On Wednesday, we bring your questions straight to the top, asking how was the assessment is done and how to fight back.
