KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Taxes have recently doubled and even tripled for homeowners across the metro, and that’s a huge hike.
This could never happen in St. Louis because protections are in place. But, there’s nothing blocking the county from deciding your home is worth a whole lot more and nailing you with a new tax bill.
“Oh! The big sticker shocker,” said Sachie, who did not want her last name published, describing her new tax assessment.
Sachie bought an adorable house in Brookside 50 years ago before it was super trendy.
“It’s close to the Plaza and Loose Park,” she said.
Jackson County thinks her house is charming, too, and raised taxes 15%.
“The way it keeps going every year, I may not be able to live here. It would be sad,” she said.
Some neighbors have it even worse
“Some say 30%, and some say double! They are going to appeal,” said Sachie, who plans to do the same.
And, Shawn Colby will appeal as well.
“My friends who live in Brookside, they have double the square feet, and they are paying the exact same rate which my property has been assessed at. That makes no sense,” he said.
Colby points out his rental property has foundation issues, but his tax bill went from less than $700 to more than $2,000.
“I opened it while watching the Royals game and about fell out of my chair,” he said.
Colby is trying to figure out what to do next.
“I don’t want to raise the rent on that guy,” he said.
Colby questions the quality of the county assessment.
“It’s arrogant. They did it through a satellite or through computer program and didn’t really look at property. I’m kind of flabbergasted about it,” he said.
And as KCTV5 News began to dig, we were flabbergasted, too. That’s why we are reporting on this all week.
We’d love for you to be a part of our conversation. Let us know about your tax bill. Send us an email.
Tuesday night, we switch gears a bit and report on lucky homeowners who are getting a fantastic deal on tax on property taxes.
