JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – “Do the right thing.” Those are words from the Jackson County legislature to Frank White.
They are calling on White to throw out the recent assessment citing grave errors and massive swings in home and land values.
Investigative Reporter Angie Ricono has been fielding thousands of emails and messages exposing your concerns. This is her 10th report on your tax hikes.
Where does the process stand tonight? It's in trouble.
But, the question is, “What do you do with this mess?” Taxes need to happen.
It's clear the recent assessment has problems, but White shows no signs of backing down.
Property taxes have shot way up.
We’ve found modest homes being nailed and fancy homes getting deals.
On Friday, the county legislature had enough and released a statement that recent assessments have numerous grave errors
They mentioned the whistleblower report where KCTV5 revealed the county no longer uses MLS data. They also point out there’s no way to complete the review process in time. Finally, they say surprising current residents with such a huge increase in one year’s time is wrong.
Christine Taylor Butler emailed KCTV5 about what she found in her neighborhood. “Not sure what the city is doing, but they don’t act like they really care about the taxpayers,” she said. “They are really all in it for the developers.”
It made no sense to her. It also didn’t make any sense to Angie Ricono, who wondered if someone at the top could help her out.
White continues to back his troubled assessor, tweeting from his baseball account:
“Apparently Jackson County Legislators have put out a statement asking me to halt the assessment process. So they want ME to break state law because THEY lack the political will to do what’s right? It’s that lack of political will that keeps the County from moving forward.”
So, if you are a homeowner, here are your choices:
- Agree with your assessment.
- Appeal to the board of equalization. (You have until July 8. You can join 22,000 of your neighbors across the county.)
- Join a class action lawsuit.
