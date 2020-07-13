KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City pharmacist who diluted prescriptions for profit will be released from federal prison early.
KCTV5 News has learned Robert Courtney qualifies for home confinement as part of a new federal program to help with prison populations.
Families of Courtney’s victims are starting to be notified, and they are very upset.
It’s hard to put into perspective how many families across Kansas City were damaged by Courtney’s greed. It’s a case that many people in the metro will never forget.
Courtney diluted all sorts of important lifesaving medications, and he did it for money.
He was supposed to spend the next 30 years in prison, but now the COVID-19 pandemic is changing the terms his sentence.
Courtney directly prepared medications for cancer patients and delivered them to doctors. A pharmaceutical rep noticed he had more patients than medicine and raised a red flag.
An FBI sting operation eventually caught Courtney red-handed. Investigators say patients got half or even a third of the prescribed medication. This included 98,000 prescriptions, involving an estimated 4,200 patients.
Courtney admitted that he altered 72 medications. Most involved chemotherapy, but he also did this with diabetes medications and AIDS and fertility treatments.
The evidence was overwhelming, and Courtney took a plea deal.
Families affected by Courtney are horrified he’s getting a new deal due to a global pandemic.
“Good heavens. How could he not be a danger? You know is he finished with his murdering?” Marj Vermillion, whose husband died of cancer, told KCTV5 News. “Has he had it with that, so now he’s going to go on to something else. No. I look at him as a dangerous person, and 30 years was a gift to him. He should have spent the rest of his life in prison.”
Courtney was still set to be in prison before the coronavirus pandemic seemed to have changed the plan. The Federal Bureau of Prisons has initiated an inmate home confinement program due to the spread of the disease.
Under the program, the BOP started a review of all inmates for COVID-19 risk factors as prescribed by the CDC, which includes the age of the inmate. Courtney is currently 67.
Since the start of this program, more than 6,800 inmates have been placed in home confinement in response to the pandemic, which translates to about five percent of the inmate population.
KCTV5 News reached to the Bureau of Prisons to discuss the program, but officials would not confirm letters are going out to victims’ families.
While federal officials are not saying anything about the decision, the families are speaking out and sharing their frustrations over this move.
Debra Allen sent a copy of the letter she received from the Department of Justice notifying her of Courtney’s move to home confinement. Allen’s grandmother died from ovarian cancer while she was getting treatments prepared by Courtney.
In the letter sent to Allen, it is outlined that Courtney will first be relocated to a halfway house in Leavenworth, Kansas, in mid-July before his planned release to his home in Trimble, Missouri.
The letter notes that Courtney originally would not have been released until May 2, 2027.
