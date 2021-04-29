OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The city of Overland Park has released a report on the shooting death of 17-year-old John Albers in 2018.
The Shot Team Investigative Report (available here) is nearly 500 pages long. The city also released photos, new video and audio from police dash cameras recorded the night of the shooting. WARNING: the video included in the report is graphic and may be disturbing to viewers.
Police were called to the Albers home for a mental health welfare check. When he tried to leave the house in a minivan, an Overland Park Officer fired three shots. The minivan then did a U-turn and the officer fired 10 more times.
John was hit six times and did not survive. The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office did not charge the officer, saying the shooting was justified.
John Albers’ family has been critical of the investigation and the city’s lack of transparency regarding events. The officer who fired the fatal shots received a severance package from the city and, until now, refused to release the report and additional video.
John’s family had the first look at the report today, before it was released to the media. His family released this statement to KCTV shortly after the report’s release to media:
John may not have been perfect, but he was deeply loved. He deserved an investigation that was competent, unbiased and backed by evidence. This was not an investigation, it was victim blaming.
-- Sheila and Steve Albers
Sheila Albers is making that comment because the report has a lot of focus on John and his struggles. She was hoping the report would have more information on the officer who fired those fatal shots.
More2, a social justice organization in Kansas City has supported the Albers family in the push for release of information. It released this statement:
We, at MORE2, are hugely disappointed that, when given the opportunity to resolve the horrible lies and omissions of Chief Donchez, the Overland Park Commissioners chose to release a victim blaming, nasty, one sided report. This is about a child who was killed by an agent of the government and a family's quest for answers and some form of justice. Instead the city chose to continue to protect the people who harmed this family, even beyond the killing of their son.
The FBI is investigating John Albers' death and the investigation that followed.
