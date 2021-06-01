KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There are questions tonight surrounding what really happened inside a BP gas station at 63rd and Prospect in March.
One thing is not questioned: Malcolm Johnson was killed by a police officer and an officer was shot in the leg. Police had a stop order for Johnson and were at the gas station to arrest him in connection with another case.
Earlier today, Kansas City faith leaders called a news conference calling the police shooting “an execution.” They released a video from inside the gas station. (See video above, attached to this article.)
In the video, you don’t see the shooting itself. You can tell the video is a recording of cell phone footage taken by someone else. You do see the officers confronting Johnson, but the action quickly moves out of the frame and only feet are shown.
Faith leaders say the video contradicts statements investigators have said about the shooting. They say, based on foot position and the fact that Johnson had an injury from a prior shooting, Johnson could not have shot the officer.
Soon after the video was released, the Missouri Highway Patrol -- the agency investigating the shooting -- called a news conference.
“I do feel that our integrity for this investigation has been called into question,” said Sgt. Bill Lowe with the Highway Patrol. He says many of the groups’ claims were inaccurate.
The original video was not released and there is no sound.
The Highway Patrol says they’ve talked with Darron Edwards, one of the faith leaders, about the case.
“Our investigator asked him specifically if he had any video or any witness to the events that occurred. Mr. Edwards said yes. The investigator told him we want the opportunity to see that evidence,” said Sgt Lowe. “Mr. Edwards said he would call our investigator back. We have still yet to receive that phone call."
The group claims the Highway Patrol is unwilling to review the video and that’s why they went public. They are calling for the immediate termination of all officers present.
The Highway Patrol says the investigation is ongoing.
A brief check inside the gas station revealed 10 cameras in a small space. It’s unclear if all those cameras were operational at the time of the shooting.
The video released today appears to offer one limited view.
KCPD officers now wear body cameras, but those were not on every officer back in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.