JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A second lawsuit has been filed against Jackson County over property taxes.
The most recent filing argues more than 100,000 properties increased more than 15% in the latest tax assessment, and many of the assessments most likely did not have the proper physical inspection.
The suit was filed on behalf of four homeowners who saw their properties increase anywhere from 57% to more than 400%, but the implications could be far reaching. It points to assessor Gail McCann Beatty’s use of photos instead of inspections and says that simply does not satisfy state statutes.
The petition highlights the department’s use of 14.9% increases in assessments throughout much of the county. The filing suggests the county knew a 15% increase was an important threshold, so it hedged its bets and placed many properties at 14.9% to ensure compliance.
A supportive petition asks the judge to consider if Jackson County is a failed state. It drags out the county’s history of problems. The filing specifically mentions former County Executive Mike Sanders was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison for kickbacks. It also addresses the current County Executive, Frank White.
“… the current County Executive, a star ballplayer with no recognized executive or management experience of any type was rescued from foreclosure on his home – for the third time – in spite of an annual income of approximately $150,000.00.”
It points out problems at the jail and courthouse and also mentions the previous sheriff, Mike Sharp, resigned after a sex and financial scandal.
“So, it is perhaps not such a great leap of logic that an Executive engaging in unlawful behavior, a second executive that was serially facing foreclosure with no discernable executive or management experience would not build teams and processes necessary to avoid the rank embarrassment Jackson County citizens have suffered at the hands of its leaders over the last few years. Certainly, the most important role a County plays in our government structure is collecting taxes for the education, health, and enlightenment of its citizens. Needless to say, that team and its processes were not lawfully sufficient for the task.”
The filing leaves it up to a judge to decide what’s fair at this stage of the game but suggested one remedy might be to strike any assessed value above 15% and let the parcel’s prior 2019 assessed value stand.
More lawsuits are expected connected to the assessment.
Late Monday afternoon, Jackson County officials said that an email account connected to the Board of Equalization, which hears appeals cases for assessments, was taken over by county staff, who learned the account had more than 8,600 unread messages.
It is unknown at this time if appeals or other assessment related materials were among the unread emails.
