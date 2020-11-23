FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) - Lisa Montgomery will be executed January 12th.

Montgomery’s execution was delayed because her legal team had COVID-19. They asked for a delay so they could properly prepare a clemency petition.

Montgomery is convicted of killing a pregnant woman in 2004 in Skidmore, Missouri.

Bobbie Jo Stinnett was strangled, and her baby was cut from her womb. Investigators quickly tracked leads and issued and Amber Alert. The baby was found in Melvern, Kansas and returned to her father.

A jury convicted Montgomery and sentenced her to die. If the execution goes through, she will be the first female to die my execution in 67 years

Montgomery’s attorneys released the following statement:

“In the grip of a psychotic break, Lisa killed a pregnant woman and took the baby. This was a terrible crime, but Lisa took full responsibility and offered to plead guilty and accept life imprisonment with no possibility of release. Yet the federal government insisted on seeking the death penalty, and prosecutors brushed off what little her lawyers told the jury about her history as an “abuse excuse. Now, despite Lisa’s deteriorating mental health and a much deeper understanding of the trauma she endured, the government plans to kill her. No other woman has been executed for a similar crime, because most prosecutors have recognized that it is inevitably the product of trauma and mental illness.”

Bobbie Jo Stinnett’s family has remained quiet throughout the recent legal wrangling. They have now waited close to 16 years for justice.