fawn cox.jfif

What happened to 16-year-old Fawn Cox has been a mystery for more than 30 years, but the case is now solved.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- What happened to 16-year-old Fawn Cox has been a mystery for more than 30 years, but the case is now solved.

However, it’s tough answers for her family.

New DNA technology helps solve 31-year-old Kansas City murder case

1 of 4

Advanced DNA testing revealed the rapist and killer is Cox's own cousin, Donald Cox Jr. He died years ago from an overdose.

This is the first murder case solved by the Kansas City Police Department using advanced genetic genealogy techniques like what was used in the Golden State Killer case.

Case history

On July 26, 1989, Fawn Cox was murdered in her bedroom. She was raped and strangled.

Her mother and little sister found her when they heard her alarm, but Fawn Cox never turned it off.

“I went over to shake her, ‘Come on! Get up!’ But she had been gone for a while,” Fawn Cox’s sister, Felisa Cox, remembers.

Fawn Cox had worked at Worlds of Fun until 11 p.m. and then came home and went straight to bed knowing she had to work the next day.

Felisa Cox says no one in the family heard anything that night because air conditioner units were running. But Felisa Cox remembers the family dog being agitated. That was brushed off because the dog was pregnant.

“To pick that home and that window to come in undetected and leave undetected makes sense the suspect knew Fawn,” KCPD Sgt. Ben Caldwell said.

Family fights for DNA testing

Fawn Cox’s family fought for year for advanced DNA testing.

They held fundraisers and spoke out for the need for advanced testing and even offered to pay for it themselves.

The family says what happened to Fawn Cox simply haunted them and the lack of answers was painful.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.