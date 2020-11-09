New DNA technology helps solve 31-year-old Kansas City murder case

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- What happened to 16-year-old Fawn Cox has been a mystery for more than 30 years, but the case is now solved.

However, it’s tough answers for her family.

Advanced DNA testing revealed the rapist and killer is Cox's own cousin, Donald Cox Jr. He died years ago from an overdose.

This is the first murder case solved by the Kansas City Police Department using advanced genetic genealogy techniques like what was used in the Golden State Killer case.

Family of cold case victim questions why KCPD hasn’t used new DNA technique The family of murder victim Fawn Cox questions why it’s taking Kansas City police so long to figure out how to pay for advanced genetic testing as they’ve seen it used to help solve more than 90 cold cases across the nation.

Case history

On July 26, 1989, Fawn Cox was murdered in her bedroom. She was raped and strangled.

30 years pass since murder of Kansas City teen Fawn Cox KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Friday marks the 30th anniversary in the death of Kansas City teen…

Her mother and little sister found her when they heard her alarm, but Fawn Cox never turned it off.

“I went over to shake her, ‘Come on! Get up!’ But she had been gone for a while,” Fawn Cox’s sister, Felisa Cox, remembers.

Fawn Cox had worked at Worlds of Fun until 11 p.m. and then came home and went straight to bed knowing she had to work the next day.

Felisa Cox says no one in the family heard anything that night because air conditioner units were running. But Felisa Cox remembers the family dog being agitated. That was brushed off because the dog was pregnant.

30 years pass since murder of Kansas City teen Fawn Cox KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Friday marks the 30th anniversary in the death of Kansas City teen…

“To pick that home and that window to come in undetected and leave undetected makes sense the suspect knew Fawn,” KCPD Sgt. Ben Caldwell said.

Family fights for DNA testing

Fawn Cox’s family fought for year for advanced DNA testing.

They held fundraisers and spoke out for the need for advanced testing and even offered to pay for it themselves.

The family says what happened to Fawn Cox simply haunted them and the lack of answers was painful.