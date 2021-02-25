KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) — A year into the pandemic, a lot of things are looking up. Testing has improved and is more available, vaccines were developed and distribution is improving, and the number of Covid-19 cases has been declining.
But, the nightmare over unemployment benefits for people of both sides of the state line continues.
KCTV5’s investigative team has been reporting on unemployment problems in Kansas and Missouri for months. Many people have sent us messages and we read every one of them. The repeated complaint is that getting answers from the state’s Departments of Labor is impossible.
Kansas — System and Communication Failure
Early in the pandemic, the Kansas Department of Labor blamed problems on an antiquated computer system. To Kansans waiting for benefits, that excuse is antiquated.
Deborah Jennings told us she tires contacting the KSDOL every day.
“It doesn’t matter what time you start calling, the whole queue is full,” said Jennings. “Their autobot—it doesn’t work. It just puts you in a circle.”
But she says, getting online doesn’t work either.
Paul Barnett has had a similar experience. Barnett is a truck driver and is usually laid off December through March. His employer has paid into his unemployment fund. He told us he files his claim every Sunday. When he goes online, he can see that he has benefits available, he can see his claim was accepted, and he can see four unprocessed claims.
“I’ve received two checks since December 23,” said Barnett. “I’ve had to get on food assistance to feed my kids.”
Barnett has spent days calling the Department of Labor but can’t talk with a real person.
Barnett appealed to State Senator Molly Baumgardner. A staff member contacted the Department of Labor, KSDOL told the staffer they had resolved the issue. They have not.
During a recent news conference, Governor Kelly again blamed the old system, which dates back to 1970s.
“Just for a reference point, Jimmy Carter was sworn in as President in 1977,” said Governor Kelly. “It’s also the same year Elvis Presley died.”
The governor promised upgrades, which will take months to complete, and an overhaul of the entire system, which will take about a year.
Missouri — It’s Payback Time
There are horror stories in Missouri as well.
Some people who received benefits are now being asked to pay it back. Nancy Nicholson is one example. But wait—there’s more.
“They want me to pay back the money and they still want me to pay the taxes for the money they want back,” said Nicholson. “It’s like they don’t know what they are doing.”
Nicholson lives in Albany, Missouri and works two part-time jobs. She filed for unemployment and was granted benefits, but now her claim is being rejected.
“They want all the money back, federal money and state money,” said Nicholson. It’s $8,000.
Help Wanted
Mike Joshi is an attorney specializing in unemployment benefit battles. Not surprisingly, he’s been flooded with calls and emails. Joshi encourages anyone being asked to pay back unemployment to appeal.
“Those cases you can win,” said Joshi. “Those are winnable cases, but you have to know what you are doing and most people aren’t familiar with the system.”
He says the worst thing you can do is ignore your unemployment battle. You have to be persistent.
If you are having trouble getting through on the phone, consider when you call. Call volume is highest on Mondays, and lowest and Fridays.
The busiest time of day is 8-9 a.m., and 1-2 p.m.
Desperate Times
Some people are so desperate they’ve turned to social media.
The site, GoFundMe has been swamped with fundraisers for people not getting their unemployment benefits. Some have said it’s an easy way for their families living far away to help out.
Others have just run out of options, and need to feed their families and pay bills.
