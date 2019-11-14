(KCTV) - The Kansas man at the center of an investigation into issues with autopsies around the country is headed back to court.

Shawn Parcells will be back in front of a judge Friday morning. He’s accused of botching autopsies nationwide.

Lawyers with the Kansas Attorney General's office want the Department of Health and Environment to take over his lab to preserve specimens while Parcells legal charges wind their way through the court systems.

Parcells is currently prohibited from working in the state of Kansas, though his restraining order allows him to work in other states.

