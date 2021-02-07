JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Department of Labor is going after some people that received unemployment benefits. The state says the people didn’t actually qualify for unemployment.
Not surprisingly, more people applied for unemployment in 2020 than ever before. The state is not going back over applications and have found they paid benefits to people who didn’t qualify. Now, they want the money back.
“I thought unemployment was to help you,” said Mannee McMiller, one of those affected. “Instead they want me to pay back money I don’t have.”
McMiller worked at a gym and when gyms closed down in late March, he lost his job. He said he had no other source of income and filed for unemployment.
The state originally approved his claim, but McMiller had only worked nine of the previous 12 months, so according to the state, he should not have been paid unemployment. Now he’s being told he needs to pay back more than $8,000 in state and federal benefits.
“There’s no way I can pay that back,” said McMiller.
Jenna Rieker also received unemployment benefits and later received noticed she’d have to pay it back.
“Are you going to come and take the clothes off my child's back? Because that's what I used to buy with some of the money,” said Rieker. “Are you going to come take the dirty diapers out of the trash can? Because I had to buy diapers and wipes, I used the money for that.”
Our investigation found that 11,300 people in Missouri were incorrectly paid from the Federal Unemployment Compensation Fund since the state of the pandemic. It adds up to more than $44 million.
Among states revealing problems with overpayments, Missouri is second in the nation, behind only Washington state.
In response to our requests for an interview, the Missouri Department of Labor sent this statement:
The Division is obligated, per federal guidance, to ensure that those receiving benefit payments are entitled to those payments and to collect overpayments when we discover fraud, errors, or omissions that were made by claimants resulting in them receiving funds to which they were not entitled.
If you are among those in Missouri affected, you can appeal at appeals tribunal@labor.mo.gov.
Jenna Rieker pushed back and her problem is resolved. McMiller was not as lucky and the state says he must pay.
Governor responds
KCTV5 directly spoke with Governor Mike Parson regarding this issue:
Angie: A lot of these people we’re hearing, they just don't have the money.
Governor Parson: We're giving people opportunity to pay that money back, whether it be over length of time. But the first thing you got to do is I think you got to ask for the money back. I mean that's taxpayer money.
So, I think it's an obligation that we got to go out there and say, ‘by the way, you received more money than you should have gotten, you know, and we need that money back.’
Angie: Since the Missouri Department of Labor was part of the problem -if they approved people who gave correct information-then do you think they should bear some of the responsibilities?
Governor Parson: You’ve got to figure out a way to work with the people out there that didn't do anything wrong just like you said. I think you have to just do a balanced approach. I think if the money wasn't yours you should to pay it back. You know, maybe the legislators might not agree with that, I don't know. At the end of the day, but I just think you have to be a good steward of taxpayer money. But this is not free money to speak of somebody paid this in taxes.
